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DRUG NETWORK Cannabis Crime Gang Jailed After Police Smash Bulk Drug Supply Network

Cannabis Crime Gang Jailed After Police Smash Bulk Drug Supply Network

Five members of an organised crime group involved in supplying cannabis in bulk across Hull and East Yorkshire have been sentenced following a major police investigation. The gang were brought to justice after a complex investigation by Humberside Police’s Kinetic Organised Crime Group Team, which uncovered a conspiracy to distribute large quantities of Class B drugs across the region. The offenders were sentenced at Hull Crown Court on Friday 17 July 2026, following guilty pleas and a separate nine-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court.

Gang members sentenced

Armir Metaj, 30, of Roscoe Street, Middlesbrough, was jailed for five years and four months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply Class B cannabis. He had also faced a charge of conspiracy to supply Class A cocaine, but was found not guilty following a nine-day trial at Grimsby Crown Court. Three other members of the organised crime group also admitted conspiracy to supply Class B cannabis:

  • Patryk Gilwanowski, 33, of Wordsworth Street, Hull, was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
  • Endri Arifaj, 35, of no fixed abode, received a sentence of one year and eight months.
  • Gazmir Hameti, 45, of Richmond Road, Hessle, was jailed for one year and seven months.

Suspended sentence

A fifth defendant, Manuela Metaj, 33, of Begonia Way, Rugby, was found guilty of possession of criminal property following the trial at Grimsby Crown Court. She was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months. Manuela Metaj had also been charged with conspiracy to supply Class B cannabis, but was found not guilty of that offence.

Major organised crime investigation

The convictions follow a lengthy investigation by Humberside Police targeting the organised supply of cannabis across Hull and East Yorkshire. Police said the operation disrupted a significant criminal network responsible for supplying cannabis in bulk throughout the region. The force said the sentences demonstrate its continued commitment to identifying, disrupting and dismantling organised crime groups involved in the supply of illegal drugs, bringing those responsible before the courts while helping to protect local communities from the harm caused by serious organised crime.

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