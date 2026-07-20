Police Appeal After Man Suffers ‘Nasty Injuries’ in Assault at Retford Recycling Centre

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 50s was assaulted at a household recycling centre in Retford, leaving him with what officers have described as “nasty injuries”. The incident happened at the council-run recycling site on Hallcroft Road at around 2pm on Friday 19 June. Emergency services were called after the victim was assaulted. While he escaped life-threatening injuries, police said he was fortunate not to have been more seriously hurt.

Witnesses sought

Nottinghamshire Police believe the incident was witnessed by a number of members of the public who have not yet come forward. Officers have already identified a suspect as part of their investigation but are continuing to appeal for anyone who saw the assault to get in touch.

Police statement

Police Staff Investigator Craig Morris said:

“The victim in this case sustained some nasty injuries and was fortunate not to be more seriously hurt.

“We have identified a suspect in this case and would like to speak with any additional witnesses who have yet to come forward.”

Information requested

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 413 of 19 June 2026. Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers.