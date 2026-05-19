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WANTED BY POLICE Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

Police Appeal to Trace Taio Whalley-Miller Wanted for Violent Offences

Police are urgently appealing for the public’s help to locate Taio Whalley-Miller, 23, from Kings Langley. He is wanted in connection with violent offences and is believed to have links in Watford and Middlesex. Authorities are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to report online or call the non-emergency number 101.

Wanted Man Details

Taio Whalley-Miller, aged 23, is currently sought by police for violent crime allegations. He is known to frequent areas in Kings Langley, Watford, and Middlesex.

Police Urge Public Support

Officers have made a direct appeal, urging anyone who has seen Whalley-Miller or knows his location to come forward. Public assistance is critical to advancing the investigation.

How To Report Information

  • Submit tips online through the official police portal.
  • Call the police non-emergency line on 101.

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