Police Appeal After Woman Sexually Assaulted at Event in Calne

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 19-year-old woman was sexually assaulted during an event at Calne Town Football Club. Wiltshire Police said the assault took place on 13 June while the victim was attending an event at Calne Town Football Club. The woman was reportedly listening to music when she was sexually assaulted.

Investigation Ongoing

Detectives have launched an investigation and are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers are now urging anyone who attended the event and witnessed what happened, or who has any information that could assist the investigation, to come forward.

Appeal for Information

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police by calling 101 or emailing [email protected], quoting crime reference 54260070844. Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.

Support Available

Wiltshire Police has reminded anyone who believes they may have been the victim of a sexual offence to report it, assuring victims they will be listened to and supported throughout the investigation process. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing.