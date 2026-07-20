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FIRST PICTURE Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

Motorcyclist Killed in A4 Crash Near Avebury Named as Father-of-One Alex Daines

A motorcyclist who died following a collision on the A4 near Avebury has been named locally as Alex Daines, with heartfelt tributes paid by his devastated family. Mr Daines, believed to be in his 30s, was riding a green Honda CBR when it was involved in a collision with a Fiat Tipo at the junction of the A4 West Kennett and the B4003 at around 7.10pm on Sunday 19 July. Emergency services, including Wiltshire Police, the South Western Ambulance Service and the Wiltshire and Bath Air Ambulance, were called to the scene. Members of the public began CPR before paramedics arrived, but despite their efforts Mr Daines was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Family pay emotional tributes

Following news of his death, members of Mr Daines’ family shared emotional tributes on social media. His cousin, Lauren Jones, wrote:

“RIP to my cousin. Everyone is truly devastated and lost for words.

“You are and were the happiest, funniest person I have ever had the pleasure of knowing.

“I will forever be grateful to have known you and been a part of your family. Fly high and never stop looking down smiling.”

His sister, Danielle Daines, added:

“My poor brother. I love you always & forever.”

Teenager injured in collision

Wiltshire Police confirmed a teenage boy travelling as a passenger in the Fiat suffered reported minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The A4 remained closed in both directions for more than 12 hours while specialist collision investigators carried out a forensic examination of the scene before reopening the road.

Appeal for witnesses

A Wiltshire Police spokesperson said:

“A motorcyclist has sadly died following a collision on the A4 near Avebury yesterday evening (19/07).

“At around 7.10pm, we responded to a collision between a Fiat Tipo and a Honda CBR motorcycle on the A4 West Kennett, at the junction with the B4003.

“The motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, was sadly declared dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this time.

“A passenger in the Fiat, a teenage boy, suffered reportedly minor injuries in the collision and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

Investigation continues

The force is continuing to investigate the circumstances leading up to the fatal collision and is appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wiltshire Police Serious Collision Investigation Team on 01225 694597, quoting log 326 of 19 July, or email [email protected].

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Topics :Collision

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