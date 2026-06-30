Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE CRACKDOWN Kent Police Issue Over 250 Warnings to Crackdown on Antisocial Behaviour

Kent Police have issued over 250 Community Protection Warnings (CPWs) and Notices (CPNs) this year to tackle persistent antisocial behaviour across the county, targeting nuisance motorists, street drinkers, shoplifters, and those promoting large gatherings on social media.

Warnings And Arrests

Officers have handed out 217 CPWs and 51 CPNs to repeat offenders, with 66 arrests made so far for breaching these notices, which are criminal offences under Kent law.

Notable Enforcement Cases

  • On 24 June, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray in Margate after allegedly throwing punches. Although released without charge, he received a CPW banning him from Thanet for the summer.
  • On 17 June, a 53-year-old man was charged with breaching a CPN after being found intoxicated with a group on Chatham High Street.
  • A 24-year-old Maidstone resident was issued a CPW for encouraging a mass gathering on social media during the Broadstairs spring bank holiday, which led to disorder.
  • In May, officers issued a CPW to a man begging and causing public distress in Maidstone town centre.
  • Police also targeted nuisance vehicles by issuing a CPW to a sports car driver on the A228 Snodland Bypass on 29 May.

Boosting Community Safety

Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week, running from 29 June to 5 July, highlights joint efforts across policing, housing, local government, and community groups to reduce antisocial actions.

Police Stance On Antisocial Behaviour

Superintendent Rob Marsh, Head of Strategic Prevention, said: “Community Protection Warnings and Notices give persistent offenders a chance to change their behaviour before criminal action is pursued. Those who ignore these warnings face arrest and fines up to £2,500.” He added: “We won’t tolerate antisocial behaviour and will use all available powers including Criminal Behaviour Orders, dispersal orders, and property closure notices to protect our communities.” Residents are encouraged to report antisocial behaviour at www.kent.police.uk/report or call 999 in emergencies.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

AMBULANCE ALERT East Midlands Ambulance Declares Critical Incident Amid Heat and NHS Strain

UK News
Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

BRING HER HOME Missing London Hotel Worker Klaudia Przybyło Disappears Without Trace

UK News
Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

UK News
Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

TRAGIC NEWS Police Confirm Body Found at Testwood Lakes in Missing Teen Search

Breaking News, UK News
Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

CLIFF TRAGEDY Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

UK News
Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

FAMILY PAY TRIBUTE Kerry Coombes Dies in Hoghton Level Crossing Incident Lancashire

UK News
Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

SCHOOL PROM Three Men Arrested After Fatal A13 Crash in Newham

UK News
Nottinghamshire Drug Dealer Jailed for Breaching Crime Prevention Order

PRISON RETURN Nottinghamshire Drug Dealer Jailed for Breaching Crime Prevention Order

UK News

FIRE STRIKE Lightning Sparks Two House Fires in East Sussex Overnight

UK News
Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

CHILD PREDATOR Man Jailed for Child Rape and Assault in West Sussex

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

MISSING APPEAL Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

UK News
Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

Missing Suffolk Teen Archie Skinner Possibly in Chatham Appeal

UK News
Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

RESCUE EFFORTS Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

UK News
Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

Specialist Ambulance Rescue in Tippings Wood Rainworth

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

MURDER INVESIGATION Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

UK News
Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

Man Stabbed to Death in Doncaster as Murder Probe Continues

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

POLICE ASSAULT Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

UK News
Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

Manchester Airport Police Officer Speaks Out After Broken Nose Brawl

UK News
Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

HERO RESCUE Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

UK News
Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

Swindon Man Praised for Heroic Rescue of Drowning Child at Coate Water

UK News
Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

WATER TRAGEDY Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

UK News
Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

Woman Dies After Water Incident at Swan Pool West Bromwich

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

TRAFFIC CHAOS Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

UK News
Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

Person Struck by Train Between Epsom Downs and Sutton Causes Delays

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

KNIFE ATTACK Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

UK News
Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

Kent Police Appeal After Serious Stabbing in Maidstone High Street

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

ATTEMPT MURDER RAP Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

Man Charged with Attempted Murder After Ealing Pedestrian Collision

UK News
Watch Live