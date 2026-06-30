Kent Police have issued over 250 Community Protection Warnings (CPWs) and Notices (CPNs) this year to tackle persistent antisocial behaviour across the county, targeting nuisance motorists, street drinkers, shoplifters, and those promoting large gatherings on social media.

Warnings And Arrests

Officers have handed out 217 CPWs and 51 CPNs to repeat offenders, with 66 arrests made so far for breaching these notices, which are criminal offences under Kent law.

Notable Enforcement Cases

On 24 June, a man was arrested on suspicion of affray in Margate after allegedly throwing punches. Although released without charge, he received a CPW banning him from Thanet for the summer.

On 17 June, a 53-year-old man was charged with breaching a CPN after being found intoxicated with a group on Chatham High Street.

A 24-year-old Maidstone resident was issued a CPW for encouraging a mass gathering on social media during the Broadstairs spring bank holiday, which led to disorder.

In May, officers issued a CPW to a man begging and causing public distress in Maidstone town centre.

Police also targeted nuisance vehicles by issuing a CPW to a sports car driver on the A228 Snodland Bypass on 29 May.

Boosting Community Safety

Antisocial Behaviour Awareness Week, running from 29 June to 5 July, highlights joint efforts across policing, housing, local government, and community groups to reduce antisocial actions.

Police Stance On Antisocial Behaviour

Superintendent Rob Marsh, Head of Strategic Prevention, said: “Community Protection Warnings and Notices give persistent offenders a chance to change their behaviour before criminal action is pursued. Those who ignore these warnings face arrest and fines up to £2,500.” He added: “We won’t tolerate antisocial behaviour and will use all available powers including Criminal Behaviour Orders, dispersal orders, and property closure notices to protect our communities.” Residents are encouraged to report antisocial behaviour at www.kent.police.uk/report or call 999 in emergencies.