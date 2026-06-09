Sentence of teen who killed pensioner on e‑bike to be reviewed after leniency concerns

An 18-year-old rider who fatally struck 86-year-old Gloria Stephenson on a zebra crossing in Sunderland is having his sentence reviewed amid claims it was too lenient. Billy Stokoe was riding an illegal e-bike under the influence of cannabis in May last year when he hit the pensioner, who was walking her daughter’s dog and completing her daily exercise.

Fatal E-bike Incident

Stokoe, now 19, was jailed for six years and nine months at Newcastle Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. Police investigations revealed he had defective brakes and was using a mobile phone at the time of the tragedy.

Family Criticises Sentence

Ms Stephenson’s family expressed disappointment, saying the sentence fails to warn others about the dangers of illegal and reckless e-bike riding. Her daughter Julie Francis pointed out that her son will serve only half the sentence before release on licence with minimal conditions.

Growing E-bike Concerns

Julie Francis highlighted the widespread issue of young people illegally riding powerful e-bikes and criticised the lack of proper enforcement. She said the judge missed an opportunity to send a stronger message about community safety.

Tribute To Victim

Paying tribute, Ms Francis described her mother as “extraordinary”—fit, independent, and a valued member of society—leaving a profound loss felt by all who knew her.

Legal Appeal Underway

The Crown Prosecution Service confirmed an appeal has been lodged under the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme. The Attorney General’s Office is reviewing multiple requests and has up to 28 days from sentencing to decide whether to refer the case to the Court of Appeal.