Iraqi Asylum Seeker Jailed for Rape at South Kensington Hostel

Iraqi migrant Yousif Al-Maliki, 31, who claimed asylum in the UK citing bisexuality and fleeing torture in Baghdad, has been jailed for rape at the Astor Hostel in South Kensington, London. The attack happened after he and his victim, an Indian student, met and drank in Soho last year. Police arrested him following a complaint, resulting in a conviction and a six-and-a-half-year prison sentence.

Attack in a shared hostel

The victim and Al-Maliki were assigned beds at the Astor Hostel on 1 August 2025. After meeting, they went drinking in Soho before returning to the hostel. Despite the woman’s clear refusals, he forced himself on her in the communal lounge and later in her bed, ignoring her protests and concerns about hostel rules.

Victim Feared Eviction

The woman did not report the assault immediately, fearing expulsion from the hostel as it prohibited sharing beds. She tried to shield the encounter with a bed covering. The next morning, she disclosed the assault to Al-Maliki, who reportedly laughed at her claim of injury.

Court And Sentencing

Judge Christopher Hehir sentenced Al-Maliki at Southwark Crown Court, highlighting his refusal to accept no for an answer and addressing the lack of genuine remorse. The judge noted the defendant’s prior deportation and indicated he may face deportation after serving his sentence.

Prosecution Details

Prosecutor Jose Olivares-Chandler described how the victim repeatedly declined sexual advances, which Al-Maliki dismissed by wagering that sex would occur. Jurors were told the victim’s lack of consent was clear and the defendant had no reasonable belief of consent during the sexual acts.

Asylum Status Under Review

Al-Maliki arrived back in the UK via a small boat in September 2024 after deportation. His asylum claim, based on his sexual orientation and risks in Iraq, will be reconsidered in light of his conviction. The judge emphasised public interest concerns regarding his future in the country.