Tragedy struck West Midlands Police as DC Tayyab Malik, 35, was found dead at a Birmingham address on Tuesday afternoon.

Body Discovered on Yardley Wood Road

Officers were called to Yardley Wood Road shortly after 2pm on 24 February. Sadly, despite efforts, nothing could be done to save the dedicated officer.

The police have confirmed his death is not being treated as suspicious. A file is now being prepared for the coroner.

Heartfelt Tributes from Police and Family

Assistant Chief Constable Mike O’Hara said, “We are devastated by this tragic news. Tayyab will be hugely missed by his colleagues and friends at West Midlands Police. All of our thoughts are with his family at this awful time and we are offering them as much support as we can.”

Tayyab’s family and friends shared their grief, saying:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of Tayyab Malik, a dedicated serving police officer and a beloved son, husband, brother, friend and nephew. There are no words to describe the depth of our loss. He will be missed more than words can express and will always remain in our hearts. May he rest in peace.”

