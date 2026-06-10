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VIOLENT OFFENDER Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

Bishopstoke Man Jailed Eight Years for Section 18 GBH

A 45-year-old man from Bishopstoke, Warren Stephen Gawthorpe, has been sentenced to eight years in prison after being found guilty of causing Section 18 grievous bodily harm. The conviction followed a six-day trial at Winchester Crown Court, with sentencing taking place via video link on 3 June 2024.

Trial And Conviction

Gawthorpe was convicted on 12 February 2024 of the serious assault charge that carries significant prison time. The case was heard over six days before the Winchester Crown Court jury.

Sentencing Disruptions

During the sentencing hearing, Gawthorpe made several outbursts and eventually walked out of the courtroom where the video link was set up. Due to his behaviour, the judge proceeded with sentencing in his absence.

Licence And Restraining Order

In addition to the eight-year prison term, Gawthorpe will face a four-year licence period upon his release. He has also been served with an indefinite restraining order preventing any direct or indirect contact with the victim or any witnesses involved in the case.

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