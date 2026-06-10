Why Casino Tourism Is Becoming More Popular Among Modern Travellers

Over the last decade, the rise in people playing casino games has increased significantly. It’s become a real passion for all manner of people, whether it be enjoying a few spins on the slots on the commute to work, to Friday nights with friends enjoying a game of craps down at the local casino. Online play has, in large part, been responsible for the boom, with games becoming more accessible and new brands like Britsino Casino becoming more inventive in what they offer, welcoming in new types of players. But like any newfound hobby or passion, one thing leads to another, and you want to explore more. Enter casino tourism. We’re all well aware of the many casino hotspots around the world, whether it be the bright lights of Las Vegas, the swanky casino floors of Mayfair or Monte Carlo, and the online boom is encouraging many of us to pack our bags and go on a journey of discovery. However, there is more to it than that, and it’s the reason that casino tourism is well and truly thriving right now – and what’s more, you don’t have to like casinos to enjoy a trip to one of the many hotspots globally.

More Than Just Gambling

That’s because many of the destinations offer far more than just casino floors. In fact, it turns out, the casino is often just a small part of a weekend in Vegas, Macau or exploring the wonders of Monte Carlo. There are tourist attractions galore, world-class dining available and often musical shows too. In fact, think of Las Vegas alone, and there’s nothing quite like a Sin City residency. Just ask Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Elton John and the many other superstars who have called the city home for periods of time. It goes beyond, though, across the many mega resorts globally, there are spas, outdoor swimming pools to bask in the sunshine, and tons of shopping available. They aren’t just casinos, but they are more sophisticated travel destinations.

Luxury Travel Experiences

And luxury is often at the heart of that. However, it is worth noting that there is often something for every budget. In Las Vegas, you’ve got the likes of the New York, New York and Excalibur at the more budget end of the spectrum, and then the likes of the Cosmopolitan, Bellagio and Wynn at the top end. Charlie at Freedom Destinations described The Wynn and its sister resort The Encore, as “nothing short of spectacular. The buildings’ graceful curves and prestigious copper exteriors reflect the sun, making them stand out on the Las Vegas Strip. But it’s not just about looks; the interior of The Wynn confirms what the exterior hints at — a modern, luxury experience.” Most casino resorts have rooms to suit all forms of luxury, alongside spas and other VIP experiences, as well as private gaming rooms for the higher rollers among us.

Entertainment Around the Clock

It’s fair to say that in this day and age, we all need constant entertainment. It’s part of the reason more of us take out our phones and enjoy slots or a game of roulette. Casino resorts really do excel in the art of offering continuous entertainment. Firstly, casino floors are generally open 24/7, but even away from the floors, you’ve got stylish bars, rooftop lounges, first-class dining with dishes from around the world, and plenty of nightlife. The nightclubs often bring in world-renowned DJs, with the likes of Calvin Harris and David Guetta no strangers to Vegas, while top musical acts will either set up residency or pass through on tour. Take a look at who’s playing residencies in Vegas this year alone! With so many options under one roof, it’s so simple to tailor a visitor’s needs to exactly what they need.

Ideal for Short Breaks

Interestingly, casino tourism also falls in neatly with the growing popularity of short city breaks. More and more people are choosing well-connected cities over a typical beach resort break, exploring over a long weekend. A three-night stay at a casino resort provides a nice blend of playing, live entertainment, dining and the chance to explore a city. Think Vegas, Macau, London, Paris – there’s so much going on outside of the casino doors too! For busy professionals and younger travellers especially, it’s the opportunity to not take out too much time on annual leave, but still have an action-packed, great weekend with everything all in one place. The Malmaison hotel chain recently explained: “For people balancing busy schedules, limited annual leave, and a real desire to make weekends count, a short city break often feels more achievable and more rewarding than a longer, more heavily planned trip. The return on effort tends to be higher, and the bar to actually booking is lower.”

There are so many casinos that offer

Ultimately, there’s an awful lot you can do under one roof at casinos and that, alongside the rise of people playing casino games, is why so many people are turning to casino breaks. After all, who wouldn’t enjoy a Michelin-starred meal, enjoy a few spins on the roulette wheel before going to watch a Grammy-award winning act to round off an evening? It sounds pretty perfect to us!