Man dies after falling 100ft from Boscombe cliff onto busy beach

A man died after plunging 100 feet from a clifftop road near Boscombe beach in Bournemouth during a busy heatwave day. Dorset Police responded to a welfare concern at around 11.19am on Friday 26 June, finding the man before he fell from the height. Emergency services including an air ambulance, paramedics, a rapid response unit, and Dorset Police attended the scene.
Harrowing Beachside Fall
Witnesses on the crowded beach were left horrified as the man fell to the shoreline. The incident unfolded in front of sunbathers and families enjoying the hot weather.
Emergency Response Mobilised
Alongside medical teams, a fire engine was also reported to have attended. Police quickly established a cordon at Southbourne Cliff Drive near Fisherman’s Walk while rescue efforts were underway.
Police Appeal For Privacy
Dorset Police urged the public not to share photos or videos of the incident online, citing the distress caused and ongoing response operations.
Summer Day Turned Tragic
The incident occurred during a heatwave that saw the beach packed with visitors seeking sun by the sea, turning what should have been a day of leisure into a tragic event.