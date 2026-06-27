Father Speaks Out After Weston-super-Mare Girl’s Stabbing Suspect Cleared

Tom Thorpe, father of nine-year-old Aria Thorpe, has shared his devastation after a 16-year-old boy was acquitted of murder and manslaughter following Aria’s fatal stabbing in Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset. The teenager was cleared at Bristol Crown Court on 25 June, despite admitting to stabbing Aria during what he described as accidental “fencing” with a kitchen knife at her home on 15 December last year.

Verdict Sparks Outrage

Tom Thorpe called the trial “a robbery of justice” and said his family struggles to comprehend how the defendant admitted responsibility yet was found not guilty. “We don’t understand how you can stand up in court, admit to stabbing Aria, claiming she wasn’t to blame, it was me 100%, but walk out of the court a free man,” he said.

Family Considers Appeal

Determined to challenge the outcome, Tom revealed plans to obtain the official court transcripts and hire a specialist criminal appeals barrister to thoroughly review the case. “This isn’t about undermining the justice system; it is about ensuring that every aspect of the trial was conducted fairly and correctly,” he explained.

Heartbreak And Memories

Describing Aria as a typical energetic, curious and happy nine-year-old, Tom recalled family outings and cherished moments like their magical trip to Disneyland Paris in July 2024. “Life without Aria is incomprehensible. This is beyond heartbreaking,” he said, highlighting the daily pain felt by the family and the difficulty explaining the verdict to Aria’s siblings.

Aftermath And Family Loss

Aria’s aunt Katie Thorpe expressed the family’s ongoing grief, stating, “Our family has effectively been handed a life sentence. We will carry this grief, heartbreak and loss for the rest of our lives. Meanwhile, the person responsible walks free.”

Details From The Trial

The court heard the defendant admitted picking up a kitchen knife, intending to scare Aria by “fencing”, but accidentally stabbed her. After the incident, he fled to a nearby train station and told other youths about the stabbing, predicting it would be on the news later. A Home Office pathologist confirmed Aria died from a single stab wound penetrating her heart.