Tonbridge Sex Offender Sentenced to Extra 8 Years Over New Victims

Christopher Hutson, a 66-year-old child sex offender from Tonbridge, has been sentenced to an additional eight years in prison after two more victims came forward. Hutson is already imprisoned for previous sex offences, and this latest sentence was handed down at Maidstone Crown Court on 19 June 2026.
New Victims Step Forward
The latest victims reported their abuse after learning of Hutson’s earlier convictions. Their testimonies led to a trial where Hutson was found guilty of seven offences including rape, sexual assault, and engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child. The offences took place at his home over several years prior to 2017.
Offender Denies Charges
Despite denying all allegations, Hutson was convicted by the jury. His current imprisonment will now be extended by eight years, with an additional two years to be served on licence upon release.
Police Praise Victims Courage
Detective Constable Emily James said: “This criminal is a prolific offender who showed no remorse for his actions and opted to put the two victims through the ordeal of a trial. He might have been considered for parole next year but will now spend further time in prison due to the courage of these latest victims. I would like to commend them both for supporting the investigation and ensuring this man was brought to justice. I hope this sentencing allows them some closure.”
Support For Victims Urged
DC James added: “For anyone who has been a victim of this type of crime, I would urge you to please report it to police. It is never too late to contact us and our specialist investigators will listen to you and support you throughout.”