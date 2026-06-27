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PRISON RETURN Nottinghamshire Drug Dealer Jailed for Breaching Crime Prevention Order

Nottinghamshire Drug Dealer Jailed for Breaching Crime Prevention Order

A convicted Nottinghamshire drug dealer has been sent back to prison after breaching a serious crime prevention order, highlighting police efforts to clamp down on organised crime across the region.

Heavy Sentence Imposed

Michael Kinsella, 40, previously jailed for more than 12 years for leading a major Class A drugs conspiracy distributing cocaine and heroin across Nottinghamshire, was caught using three mobile phones despite a court ban limiting him to just one device following his release in June 2025.

CCTV Evidence Key

Authorities relied on CCTV footage to prove Kinsella’s breach, which led to his arrest on 17 March. He later pleaded guilty at nottingham/" title="Nottingham" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">Nottingham Magistrates’ Court, where he was sentenced to another four months behind bars on 23 June.

Police Warning Issued

Detective Inspector Kayne Rukas stressed Nottinghamshire Police remain vigilant in monitoring offenders subject to serious crime prevention orders. He warned that those released from prison will continue to be closely watched and that authorities will act decisively against any breaches.

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