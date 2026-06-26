Man Seriously Injured in Peckham Assault Outside Closed Pub

Police were called at 12:40am on Friday, 26 June, following reports of a disturbance on Clayton Road, Peckham. Officers, along with the London Ambulance Service, found a man with serious injuries outside the closed Pride of Peckham pub, which is not connected to the assault.

Serious Injuries Reported

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities have yet to release an update on his condition.

No Arrests Made

At this time, no suspects have been arrested. A police cordon remains at the scene while investigations continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone with information about the incident to contact them via 101, quoting reference 0255/26JUN.