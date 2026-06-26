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TRIO ARRESTED Two Men Killed in Fatal A13 Crash Newham Police Appeal

Two men, aged 18 and 19, died after a multi-vehicle collision on the A13 eastbound in Newham on Thursday, 25 June at 8:15 pm. Emergency services attended the scene, but both victims were pronounced dead. Three others, including a 16-year-old boy with life-threatening injuries, were taken to the hospital. The Metropolitan Police have arrested three men, aged 18, 19, and 23, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop. The Serious Collision Investigation Unit is handling the ongoing inquiry.

Tragic Incident Details Collision

The fatal crash involved multiple vehicles on the A13 heading east in Newham. Despite the prompt response from first responders, two young men lost their lives at the scene. Their families have been informed and are receiving support from specialist officers.

Victims And Injuries

  • Two men (18 and 19) died at the scene
  • Three others were hospitalised, including a 16-year-old boy critically injured

Police Arrests Made

Three men, aged 18, 19, and 23, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop after the crash. They remain in police custody while inquiries continue.

Police Appeal For Witnesses

“Our thoughts remain with the victim’s loved ones following this tragic incident,” said Detective Chief Inspector James Beck of the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “We urge anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact police directly. We also ask the public to be mindful when viewing or sharing videos circulating on social media showing the aftermath.”

Witnesses or anyone with footage should call police on 101 quoting reference 01/7736458/26 or provide information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

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Topics :CollisionPolice

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