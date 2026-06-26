West Midlands Police Launch Appeal Over Assault at Birmingham Ne-Yo Akon Concert

West Midlands Police are urgently appealing for information following an assault on a woman at the Ne-Yo and Akon concert in Birmingham on Tuesday 5 May. The incident took place around 10pm in the standing area, with venue security quickly intervening and now supporting police enquiries.
Assault During Concert
The disturbance occurred amid the headline music event, where security staff responded swiftly to assist the victim and control the situation.
Suspect Identification
Police have released an image of a man they wish to identify in connection with the assault and are asking the public to come forward with any relevant information.
How To Assist Police
Anyone who recognises the man or has information regarding the assault is urged to contact West Midlands Police via 101 or through their Live Chat on the official police website. Quote crime reference number 20/238751/26.
Continuing Investigation
West Midlands Police and venue security continue working together to ensure concert safety and to bring those responsible to justice.