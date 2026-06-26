Tamworth Murder Trial Reveals Abuse Claims Against Rubin Blount

The jury at Stafford Crown Court heard fresh evidence in the murder trial of Melanie James, 63, and Kenneth Newton, 57, accused of killing 28-year-old Rubin Blount in Tamworth, Staffordshire in November 2022. Prosecutors claim Blount was subjected to prolonged abuse, starvation, and repeated assaults while living under their care.
Concerns Raised Early
A care coordinator from the charity Humankind testified about visits to James’s home in August 2022. He described the property as untidy but not among the worst encountered and revealed he raised concerns with Tamworth Borough Council about Blount’s welfare after speaking with James.
Disturbing Allegations Heard
During a safeguarding conversation, James became “hysterical” when Rubin’s name was mentioned. She alleged he exhibited inappropriate behaviour, including looking down her top, masturbating openly in his bedroom, and searching online for indecent images, as well as staring at young girls in public. These claims have not been proven in court.
Trial Proceedings Continue
James and Newton deny all charges related to Blount’s death. The trial remains ongoing as the court examines all evidence surrounding the abuse allegations and other details of the case.