Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

West Mercia Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing on Kernal Road, Hereford, at around 11:40pm on Sunday, 24 May. Emergency services discovered a man in his 20s with stab wounds who was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition.

Suspect In Custody

The arrest came shortly after the incident. The 27-year-old remains in police custody as officers continue their investigation into the attack.

Urgent Public Appeal

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has relevant CCTV or doorbell footage from the Kernal Road area on the night of 24 May to come forward and assist with inquiries.

Official Police Statement

Inspector Kate Collett said: “A man has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of our ongoing investigation into this incident. Our enquiries are continuing and we are still appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, people who may have captured the incident on doorbell and CCTV footage, or anyone who has information which may help our investigation, to please come forward.”

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