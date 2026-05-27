Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

West Mercia Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder following a stabbing on Kernal Road, Hereford, at around 11:40pm on Sunday, 24 May. Emergency services discovered a man in his 20s with stab wounds who was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in a serious condition.

Suspect In Custody

The arrest came shortly after the incident. The 27-year-old remains in police custody as officers continue their investigation into the attack.

Urgent Public Appeal

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the stabbing or has relevant CCTV or doorbell footage from the Kernal Road area on the night of 24 May to come forward and assist with inquiries.

Official Police Statement

Inspector Kate Collett said: “A man has now been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder as part of our ongoing investigation into this incident. Our enquiries are continuing and we are still appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened, people who may have captured the incident on doorbell and CCTV footage, or anyone who has information which may help our investigation, to please come forward.”

How To Contact the Police

  • Call 101 quoting incident reference 601_i of 24 May
  • Contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their online form

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Muhammad Noor Majid Butt Stabbed to Death in Lower Earley Alleyway

FIRST PICTURE Muhammad Noor Majid Butt Stabbed to Death in Lower Earley Alleyway

UK News
Norfolk Dad High On Ketamine Abandons Son Aged 6, Tells Police It’s Their Problem

HGIH ON DRUGS Norfolk Dad High On Ketamine Abandons Son Aged 6, Tells Police It’s Their Problem

UK News
US Expands Ebola Airport Screenings Amid DRC Outbreak and Europe Alert

VIRUS WARNING US Expands Ebola Airport Screenings Amid DRC Outbreak and Europe Alert

UK News
Rochdale Woman Keeley Aspinall Found Dead As Man Arrested

MURDER ARREST Rochdale Woman Keeley Aspinall Found Dead As Man Arrested

UK News
UK Heatwave Breaks May Temperature Record Again As Fourth Teenager Dies In Water

HEAT TRAGEDY UK Heatwave Breaks May Temperature Record Again As Fourth Teenager Dies In Water

UK News
Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

SPLIT REVEALED Coronation Street’s Alan Halsall splits from younger girlfriend Ellie Dolan

UK News
Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

KNIFE VIOLENCE Teenage Boy Stabbed To Death After Machete Fight Erupts At Hackney House Party

UK News
Poland Detains and Returns 14 Illegal Migrants at Lithuanian Border

BORDER ROUND UP Poland Detains and Returns 14 Illegal Migrants at Lithuanian Border

UK News
David Smith Jailed for Knife Threat and Arson in Neath Port Talbot

KNOFE ARSON David Smith Jailed for Knife Threat and Arson in Neath Port Talbot

UK News
Woman Arrested After Seven-Month-Old Baby Falls From Window in Bury

POLICE ARREST Woman Arrested After Seven-Month-Old Baby Falls From Window in Bury

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

GANG JAILED East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

UK News
East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

East Lancashire Cocaine Gang Jailed for Over 52 Years Following Police Probe

UK News
Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

BRING HER HOME Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

UK News
Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

Search On For Missing 13-Year-Old Amelia Shaw In Ryde

UK News
Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

FIND TILLY Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

UK News
Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

Teenager Missing From Hammersmith As Police And Family Appeal For Help

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

MURDER PROBE Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

UK News
Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

UK News
Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

TRIO ARRESTED Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

UK News
Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

UK News
Southampton Student Murder Trial: Vickrum Digwa Denies Fatal Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Southampton Student Murder Trial: Vickrum Digwa Denies Fatal Stabbing

UK News
Southampton Student Murder Trial: Vickrum Digwa Denies Fatal Stabbing

Southampton Student Murder Trial: Vickrum Digwa Denies Fatal Stabbing

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

FEARED DEAD Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

Breaking News, UK News
Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

Breaking News, UK News
Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

MURDER PROBE Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

UK News
Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

UK News
Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

FATAL COLLISION Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

UK News
Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

UK News
Watch Live