Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE ARREST Woman Arrested After Seven-Month-Old Baby Falls From Window in Bury

Woman Arrested After Seven-Month-Old Baby Falls From Window in Bury

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a seven-month-old baby girl fell from a window on Gloucester Avenue in Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester on Monday evening. Emergency services, including paramedics and an air ambulance, rushed to the scene, and the baby was taken to the hospital.

Rapid Emergency Response

Police and medics responded immediately to reports of the infant falling from a residential window. The air ambulance landed at nearby Victoria Park to assist with urgent medical treatment.

Police Investigate Neglect

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the woman’s arrest in connection with child neglect. Details about her identity and relationship to the baby have not been released.

Local Community Alarmed

Neighbours expressed shock and concern over the incident in the quiet Whitefield street following the emergency response and the baby’s condition.

Baby’s Condition Unconfirmed

The current health status of the seven-month-old remains undisclosed as police continue their investigation.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

SEX OFFENDER Grantham Woman Jailed Over SHPO Breaches and Online Sex Offences

UK News
Brixton Stabbing: Police Appeal for Dashcam Footage After Violent Attack

MURDER ARREST Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

UK News
Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

CABBIE ARRESTED Uber Driver Arrested for Dangerous Driving After Bradford Pedestrian Incident

UK News
Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

FIRE ALERT Lorry Trailer Fire Near Dartford Crossing Extinguished by Fire Crews

UK News
Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

TRAIN SEX ATTACK Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

UK News
West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

SERIAL LIFTERS West Yorkshire Police Seek Suspects Over £20k Morrisons Theft Spree

UK News
Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

TEEN MURDER AMBUSH Teenager Stabbed to Death in Hackney: Police Appeal for Witnesses

Breaking News, UK News
Teenage Boy Found Dead After Lake Search At Rother Valley Park

TRAGIC RECOVERY Teenage Boy Found Dead After Lake Search At Rother Valley Park

Breaking News, UK News
Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

COUNCIL WORKER ESCAPES JAIL Swindon Man Sentenced for Distributing Sadistic Child Abuse Images

UK News
Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

OUTRAGE Court of Appeal to Review Sentences of Teen Boys in Hampshire Rape Case

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

CONCERN FOR WELFARE M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

UK News
M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

M25 Anti-Clockwise Closed at Junction 1B Over Person Threatening to Jump

UK News
Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

MURDER CHARGE Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

UK News
Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

Police Seek Witnesses After Man Found Dead in Grantham

UK News
Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

SUPERMARKET EVAUCATED Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

UK News
Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

Electrical Fire at Willesden Green Transformer Sparks Evacuation

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

BRUTAL MURDER Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

UK News
Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

Teen Girl Tortured Then Stabbed to Death in Charlotte Apartment

UK News
Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

MACHETE ATTACK Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

UK News
Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

Teenager Killed in Hackney Machete Attack After Party Brawl

UK News
Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

PARTY CLASH Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

UK News
Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

Reform UK Spat Erupts Over Social Housing Deportation Policy

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Teenagers to Serve Longer for Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on Sheppey Beach

SENTANCE INCREASED Teenagers to Serve Longer for Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on Sheppey Beach

UK News
Teenagers to Serve Longer for Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on Sheppey Beach

Teenagers to Serve Longer for Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on Sheppey Beach

UK News
Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

HIGH VALUE HEISTS Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

UK News
Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

Gang Jailed for £1 Million Robbery Spree Across Greater Manchester

UK News
UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

CRIME CRACKDOWN UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

UK News
UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

UK Removes 7,000 Criminals Including Murderers and Sex Offenders in Past Year

UK News
Watch Live