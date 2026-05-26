Woman Arrested After Seven-Month-Old Baby Falls From Window in Bury

A woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a seven-month-old baby girl fell from a window on Gloucester Avenue in Whitefield, Bury, Greater Manchester on Monday evening. Emergency services, including paramedics and an air ambulance, rushed to the scene, and the baby was taken to the hospital.

Rapid Emergency Response

Police and medics responded immediately to reports of the infant falling from a residential window. The air ambulance landed at nearby Victoria Park to assist with urgent medical treatment.

Police Investigate Neglect

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the woman’s arrest in connection with child neglect. Details about her identity and relationship to the baby have not been released.

Local Community Alarmed

Neighbours expressed shock and concern over the incident in the quiet Whitefield street following the emergency response and the baby’s condition.

Baby’s Condition Unconfirmed

The current health status of the seven-month-old remains undisclosed as police continue their investigation.