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TRAIN SEX ATTACK Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

Detectives Seek Man Over Brighton to Three Bridges Train Assault

British Transport Police are investigating a sexual assault that took place on a train travelling from Brighton to Three Bridges just after 4am on Tuesday 21 April. The victim was approached and assaulted by a man onboard the train, then followed off the train at Three Bridges station.

Image Released By Police

Detectives have issued an image of a man they wish to speak with, believing he may hold crucial information about the incident. The appeal highlights the importance of public assistance in identifying this individual to progress the investigation.

Incident Timeline

  • Just after 4am, the victim boards the train from Brighton
  • A man approaches the victim and commits sexual assault
  • Victim followed off the train at Three Bridges station

How To Help

Anyone who recognises the man in the released image is urged to contact British Transport Police immediately. Tips can be sent by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40. When reporting, quote reference 377 of 21 April.

Police Commitment

British Transport Police continue to prioritise the investigation into this serious offence and are appealing for public vigilance to ensure the suspect is brought forward.

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Topics :Crime

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