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FLOTILLA FURY Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

Israel Denies Abuse Claims as Gaza Flotilla Activists Allege Assaults

Israel has denied accusations of abuse against detainees from the Gaza aid flotilla, after hundreds of activists were arrested last week during a naval interception in international waters. Dozens of activists, including nationals from Germany, Australia, Spain, and Italy, claim they were beaten, sexually assaulted, and subjected to harsh treatment while in Israeli custody.

Claims Of Beatings And Assault

Over 430 people aboard 50 ships were detained after the flotilla attempted to deliver aid to Gaza. At least 15 detainees have reported sexual assault, while others described being tasered, beaten, and deprived of sleep. Australian filmmaker Juliet Lamont recounted being dragged, sexually assaulted, and beaten, calling the experience “four days of absolute hell.”

Israel’s Denials And Mockery

The Israeli Foreign Ministry posted images mocking activists’ injuries, showing German activist Nesrin Zeaiter recovered soon after appearing with a neck brace and on a stretcher. Officials labelled the injuries as staged, while the prison service claimed detainees received medical care and were treated according to health guidelines.

International Outcry

Video footage shared by Israeli Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir showing detainees forced to kneel as masked officers shouted has sparked global condemnation. France banned Ben-Gvir from entry, and Italy and Australia publicly condemned the treatment of activists. Even Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised the conduct, stating it did not align with national values.

Continued Fallout In Europe

When some activists returned to Spain, Basque police clashed with supporters at Bilbao Airport, resulting in four arrests and an investigation into police actions. Protesters later marched in the city demanding accountability, while the Israeli Embassy sought an explanation from Spanish authorities over the airport incidents.

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Topics :Crime

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