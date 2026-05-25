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VIOLENT ATTACK Three Men Injured After Bottle Attack During Fight in Tulse Hill

Three Men Injured After Bottle Attack During Fight in Tulse Hill

Police are investigating after three men were injured during a violent altercation in South London in the early hours of Monday morning.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Service were called at around 2:16am on Monday, 25 May, following reports of a fight involving several men on Brailsford Road in Tulse Hill.

Emergency services, including the London Ambulance Service, attended the scene where three men were treated for injuries believed to have been caused by a glass bottle.

Two men, aged 45 and 47, were taken to the hospital by paramedics. Police said their injuries were later assessed as neither life-threatening nor life-changing.

A third man, aged 44, suffered minor injuries and did not require further medical treatment.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that no arrests have been made at this stage and enquiries remain ongoing.

In a statement, police said:

“Officers attended alongside the London Ambulance Service who treated three men for injuries believed to have been sustained from a glass bottle.”

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone who may be able to assist the investigation is asked to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 919/23May.

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