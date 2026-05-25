Emergency services are currently responding to a fire near the Daler Rowney warehouse on Peacock Lane in Bracknell. Thames Valley Police have confirmed that evacuation measures are in place as a precaution to ensure public safety.

Evacuation In Progress

Officers are actively evacuating residents and businesses close to the site of the fire. Those required to leave their premises are being visited door-to-door by officers, with clear instructions to follow. An evacuation rendezvous point has been set up at Waitrose, located at what3words: script.prone.wiser.

Fire Location Confirmed

The blaze is reported at the Daler Rowney facility, known for paint manufacturing. The fire is on the opposite side of the road from Waitrose and is currently being tackled by fire crews.

Precautionary Measures

Authorities advise anyone in the area who is not being evacuated to keep all windows and doors closed to limit exposure. All emergency services are working jointly to bring the fire under control. The public is reassured that the evacuation is a precautionary step, with further updates expected as the situation develops.

Official Guidance

Thames Valley Police ask the public to cooperate fully with emergency personnel on the scene. Anyone attempting to access the area is advised to respect the cordons and allow responders space to operate effectively.