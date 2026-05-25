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ANIMAL TRAGEDY Fox Attack Devastates Chickens at Southampton City Farm

Fox Attack Devastates Chickens at Southampton City Farm

Southampton City Farm faced a severe setback last night after a fox attack left many of its beloved chickens killed or missing. The charity-run community project, cherished by local children and adults, now seeks urgent help to recover and reinforce its facilities.

Beloved Chickens Lost

The farm’s chickens, known for being gentle and friendly, are favourites among visitors. Following the fox attack, the loss has deeply affected the community, who see these animals as part of their family experience at the farm.

Call For Support

The farm leadership is appealing for donations to assist in repairing and strengthening the chicken coops to prevent future incidents. They also welcome help from manual workers who can offer equipment or services.

Community Heartbreak

Many local residents have expressed their sorrow online, sharing how much the farm and its animals mean to them. Supporters hope for a swift recovery and a safer environment for the animals going forward.

Charity Project Needs You

As a much-loved local charity, Southampton City Farm relies heavily on public generosity. The attack is a stark reminder of the challenges they face and the importance of community solidarity to help them bounce back. If you are able to assist with donations or practical help, please contact Southampton City Farm directly to offer support.

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