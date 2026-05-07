Police Seek Man Over Gordon Street Robbery in Glasgow

Police Scotland have released a photo of a man they want to speak to following a robbery on Gordon Street in Glasgow during the early hours of Wednesday, 1 October 2025. The man, described as Asian and around 30 years old, was wearing a black and grey jumper tied around his neck, dark trousers, and a white long-sleeved jumper. Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises him to come forward.

Urgent Police Appeal

Authorities are urging the public to assist with their enquiries by identifying the man caught on camera. Police believe he may have important information related to the robbery.

Incident On Gordon Street

The robbery occurred in the early hours of 1 October on a busy street in central Glasgow. The investigation remains ongoing and officers are working to gather more details.

Contact Police Scotland

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3732 of 1 October 2025.