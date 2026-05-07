Two Brits Self-Isolate After Possible Hantavirus Exposure on MV Hondius Cruise

Two British nationals are self-isolating at home after potential exposure to hantavirus aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship, which is currently under strict quarantine due to a deadly hantavirus outbreak. The passengers left the vessel at St Helena between April 22 and 24 before flying back to the UK via Johannesburg, UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) confirmed.

Deadly Outbreak Timeline

The MV Hondius set sail from Argentina, where the infection first emerged. Since then, three passengers have died from the rat-borne virus, and the ship remains quarantined with 150 passengers onboard, including 19 British and four British crew members.

Medical Evacuations Ongoing

Three suspected hantavirus cases, including one British national, were evacuated to the Netherlands for urgent medical treatment. The remaining British passengers are expected to be repatriated to the UK when the ship docks at the Canary Islands.

Contact Tracing Underway

The two Brits self-isolating contacted UK health officials after learning of the outbreak, prompting a tracing operation of their contacts during their journey home. UKHSA is monitoring and supporting all British nationals returning from the vessel to prevent further transmission.

Official Responses And Support

Dr Meera Chand of UKHSA stated: “The risk to the general public remains very low. We are taking all necessary steps to support, isolate, and monitor those affected.” Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper added: “The outbreak is very serious and stressful for those affected. We are working closely with international partners to provide medical evacuations and support British nationals onboard.”