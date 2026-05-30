Police Seek Shaun Henderson on Emergency Prison Recall in Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police are urgently searching for 19-year-old Shaun Henderson, wanted on an emergency prison recall following the immediate revocation of his licence. Henderson, who has previous violent offences, including weapons charges, is believed to be actively evading authorities across Cornwall.

Subject Details

Henderson is a white male, approximately 19 years old, around 180cm tall with a slim to medium build. His current clothing is unknown. An older photograph has been released to assist in identification.

Local Links

He has known connections to the Torpoint, Bodmin, and St Austell areas in Cornwall, heightening local police awareness and community impact.

Officers urge anyone who spots Henderson or knows his whereabouts not to approach him but to immediately contact the police via 999 or 101. When reporting, please reference police log number 672 dated 28/05/2026.

Ongoing Enquiries

Police continue active efforts to locate Henderson and thank the public in advance for any assistance provided.