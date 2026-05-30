15-Year-Old Girl Dies After Getting Into Difficulty on Formby Beach Heatwave

A 15-year-old girl, Chiedza Nyanjowa, tragically died in hospital after getting into difficulty in the water at Formby beach, Merseyside, on Monday during the May Bank Holiday heatwave. Emergency services were called around 3.30pm, and she was taken to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where she later passed away. Her death marks the 13th fatality connected to this year’s intense UK heatwave.

Emergency Response At Formby Beach

Medics attended the scene quickly after reports of the teenager struggling in the water. Despite efforts to save her, Chiedza was rushed to the hospital with serious distress. Authorities have confirmed the incident but offered no further operational details at this stage.

Family Tribute And Community Support

Chiedza’s family paid tribute, expressing gratitude to those who assisted her. They remembered her as a kind and bubbly young person who loved church, cooking, and had ambitions of becoming a nurse to help others. The family requested prayers during this difficult time.

Heatwave Drowning Toll Rises

Chiedza’s death adds to a growing list of tragic water-related fatalities linked to this year’s record-breaking May heatwave, which saw temperatures peak at 35.1°C. Earlier incidents include teenagers drowning across various locations such as the River Thames, lakes in Cheshire and Warwickshire, and beaches in Cornwall and Pembrokeshire.

Health Warnings Amid Heatwave

The UK Health Security Agency issued alerts warning of cold-water shock and increased drowning risks as more people sought relief in lakes, rivers, and coastal areas. Vulnerable individuals are particularly at risk, and the agency highlighted the pressure on health services during this extreme weather period.