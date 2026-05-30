Ex-Partner Jailed for Murder of Halyna Hoisan in Greenwich

The family of Halyna Hoisan, 29, have paid tribute after her ex-partner, Yurii Muzyka, was jailed for her murder following a violent attack in Greenwich, south London, last August. Muzyka forcibly entered Halyna’s flat despite a non-molestation order and stabbed her six times while their three-year-old daughter was present.

Brutal Attack In Home

Halyna had bravely left Muzyka months earlier and was rebuilding her life when the fatal stabbing/" title="Stabbing" data-wpil-keyword-link="linked">stabbing occurred on 27 August 2023. The court heard Muzyka, 34, targeted her in a jealous rage due to her new relationship.

Life Sentence Delivered

Following an Old Bailey trial, Muzyka was convicted of murder and possession of a blade. Judge Simon Mayo KC sentenced him to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 30 years, condemning the attack as “particularly grave” due to the presence of their young daughter.

Victim’s Family Speaks Out

Halyna’s mother Svitlana, described her daughter as her “only child,” saying, “My life was destroyed forever… I wake up and go to sleep thinking about her.” The family hopes Halyna will be remembered for her kindness and love.

Previous Abuse Reported

During the trial, evidence revealed Halyna had reported Muzyka for violence, harassment, and stalking before the murder. Despite a court order to stay away, Muzyka forced entry, demonstrating a determined and dangerous obsession.