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HIGH SPEED RECKLESSNESS Two Men Jailed Over Manchester Fatal Dangerous Driving Crash

Two Men Jailed Over Manchester Fatal Dangerous Driving Crash

Two men have been sentenced for their role in a fatal road traffic collision in Manchester that killed Sylvester Abayomi in March 2026. Uways Hussain, 20, was jailed for 11 years and eight months, while passenger Usmon Mahmood, 23, received 12 years and nine months behind bars. This case is one of the first in the UK where a passenger was convicted of aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving.

High-speed Recklessness

Hussain and Mahmood spent the night racing around South Manchester, reaching speeds over 100mph on roads limited to 30mph. Mobile phone footage recovered by police showed them exceeding 130mph, running multiple red lights, and weaving through traffic waves, putting public safety at serious risk.

Drug Use Behind the Wheel

Video evidence also captured the pair inhaling from balloons, believed to be nitrous oxide, while Hussain drove at over 100mph and Mahmood sat in the passenger seat. Their reckless use of drugs compounded their dangerous driving on that deadly night.

Fatal Impact At Green End

The tragic collision happened at 4:36am at the junction of Green End Road and Kingsway. Sylvester Abayomi, heading to work, entered on a green light when Hussain’s Volkswagen Golf ran a red light at extreme speed and struck him. Emergency services attended promptly, but Sylvester suffered fatal injuries.

Legal Landmark Set

Police praised the sentencing as a legal milestone. Mahmood’s conviction for aiding and abetting causing death by dangerous driving marks a significant precedent in UK road traffic law enforcement.

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Topics :CollisionCourtsCrime

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