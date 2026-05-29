Man Charged Over Iran-linked Spy Case After West Sussex Arrest

A 46-year-old Greek national, Ioannis Aidinidis, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court today charged with assisting a foreign intelligence service. The arrest followed an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing london/">London under the National Security Act 2023. Aidinidis was detained on May 16 in West Sussex by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing London, supported by their South East counterparts. The allegations involve espionage linked to Iran and the targeting of a UK-based journalist working for Iran International.

Investigation Under the National Security Act

The man was held under section 27 of the National Security Act and subsequently kept in custody following a detention warrant granted by Westminster Magistrates’ Court. Charges were authorised after liaising with the Crown Prosecution Service.

No Wider Public Threat

Authorities stressed there is no wider threat to the public stemming from this case.

Police Support For Persian Media

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, acknowledged concerns the case may raise, especially among those working in Persian-language media. She confirmed police are closely collaborating with affected organisations and individuals to provide safety and security advice.