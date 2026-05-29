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OBSESSION TURNED DEADLY Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In London Flat

Man Sentenced For Murdering Ex-Girlfriend In London Flat

A man has been jailed for life after murdering his ex-girlfriend in her London flat while she was on a date with another man. Yurii Muzyka, 34, was found guilty following a Metropolitan Police investigation into the stabbing of Halyna Hoisan, 29, on 27 August 2025. Muzyka had stalked and harassed Halyna prior to the attack, despite her securing a non-molestation order against him. The case highlights ongoing efforts by the Met to tackle violence against women and girls.

Obsession Turns Deadly

Muzyka, who had been in a relationship with Halyna for several years, became obsessed when she moved away and began seeing someone new. In the days leading to the murder, he tracked her movements, including planting a tracker on their daughter’s scooter. On the night of the attack, Muzyka broke down the flat door armed with a knife and chisel, stabbing Halyna six times.  

Chilling Selfie Video Evidence

After the stabbing, Muzyka filmed a chilling selfie video beside the dying Halyna. He later uploaded a separate video message to his mother, blaming Halyna for moving on. Police found extensive evidence on his devices showing premeditation, including images of knives, human anatomy, and spy equipment. Muzyka had purchased the knife only hours before the attack.

Met Police Drive Justice

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Franklin praised the investigation team, highlighting the Met’s commitment to tackling violence against women. The case comes amid a 71% rise in arrests related to violence against women in London over the past year, with charge rates for rape cases more than doubling.  

Family Statement

Halyna’s family expressed gratitude to the police and Crown Prosecution Service for their efforts in securing justice. They described Halyna as a beloved daughter, mother and friend whose loss has deeply affected all who knew her. The family requested privacy following the sentencing.

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