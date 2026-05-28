Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

SEA TRAGEDY Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

Tribute to Hero Who Drowned Saving Girl and Mother at Withernsea

A 15-year-old girl, Grace Keeling from Sutton-in-Ashfield, Nottinghamshire, was swept out to sea in Withernsea, East Yorkshire on 2 January while posing for photos by the dangerous waters. Her mother, Sarah Keeling, 45, died trying to save her, and local hero Mark Ratcliffe, 67, tragically drowned attempting a rescue. The inquest held in Hull heard dramatic eyewitness accounts and paid tribute to the bravery displayed that day.

Instantly Overwhelmed

Grace was posing with a friend near the steps from the promenade by the Pier Towers when a huge wave engulfed her “in a blink,” according to the friend’s police statement. The teenager recalled, “I turned round and, in like a split second, Grace was gone.” Despite screaming for help, Grace had no chance to save herself before being dragged into the sea.  

Mothers Courageous Attempt

Sarah Keeling arrived at the scene in panic, desperately calling out for help and entering the water to save her daughter. The friend said, “Sarah never made it to Grace because of the waves.” The sea conditions were so severe, with up to 12ft high waves, that Sarah was quickly overwhelmed and lost to the sea herself.

Local Heroes Ultimate Sacrifice

Mark Ratcliffe, a 67-year-old local man, bravely entered the water to attempt a rescue. The coroner praised his selfless act, stating he risked his own safety and labelled his actions “an act of bravery.” Mr Ratcliffe’s grandchildren “will grow up knowing their granddad was a hero,” the inquest heard.  

Massive Rescue Effort

The coastguard, RNLI, firefighters, and over 100 police officers responded immediately. While Mrs Keeling and Mr Ratcliffe’s bodies were recovered the same day, a 13-day search was needed to locate Grace’s body, which was trapped beneath large sea defence boulders. Emergency services and construction crews battled poor weather and tides during a two-day operation to recover her remains.

Hazardous Sea Conditions

A local fisherman with 40 years’ experience described the conditions as some of the worst he had ever seen, with waves reaching 12ft, strong enough to hurl rocks onto the promenade. Lifeboats were unable to launch due to the rough sea, underscoring the perilous environment during the tragedy.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

SHOCKING CCTV Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

UK News
Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

DESPERATE ATTEMPTS Fabio Pedranzini Suicide: Family Rejects Gay Man Before Cornwall Death

UK News
Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

KNIFE ATTACK Two Men Stabbed in Smethwick Disorder Under Police Investigation

UK News
Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

TRIAL UPDATE Teacher Denies Murdering and Abusing Adopted Baby in Blackpool Trial

UK News

MAJOR WATER SEARCH Major Search Underway After Popular Local Boxer Reported Missing In Water Near Northfleet

UK News
Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

MURDER PROBE Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Breaking News, UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

WATER RECOVERY Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

WET FLOOR SIGN Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

UK News
Human Remains Identified Near A617 Rainworth Bypass After Police Search

POLICE CONFIRM Human Remains Identified Near A617 Rainworth Bypass After Police Search

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

DRUGS BUST Man Charged After £20,000 Drug Seizure in Trowbridge Warrants

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

SAFETY UPGRADE Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

HOUSING BOOST Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

Newhaven Harbour Site Set for 23 New Private Homes

UK News
Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

KNIFE AFFRAY Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

UK News
Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

Police Seek Suspects After Bognor Burger King Knife Affray

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

Armed Police Stand-Off In Catford Ends After 12 Hours Following IED Fears

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

Man Found Guilty of Murder After Camden Stabbing in 2024

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

STILL MISSING Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

UK News
Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

Police Appeal to Find Missing Andrew Jameson in East Meon

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

GUILTY OF MURDER Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

UK News
Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

Sikh Man Guilty Of Murdering Student Who He Then Reported For Racism

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

BRING HER HOME Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

Police Appeal To Find Missing 16-Year-Old Annalys Shead Near Tunbridge Wells

UK News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

US News
London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

London Launches Campaign Against Waymo Robotaxis Threatening 150000 Drivers

US News
Watch Live