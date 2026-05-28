Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLICE CONFIRM DEATH Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

  Kent Police responded to a 999 call at 2.55pm on Wednesday 27 May 2026 after concerns were raised about a swimmer in a pond on Galley Hill Road, Swanscombe. Officers, alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service, recovered the body of a teenage boy from the scene.

Emergency Services Respond

Emergency teams arrived promptly following the report and conducted a search of the pond area. The collaborative efforts of police, fire, and ambulance services ensured the quick recovery of the boy’s body.

Death Not Treated As Suspicious

Kent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A full report is being prepared to present to the coroner as part of standard procedure in such cases.

Community Update And Appeal

Police have not issued a public appeal but continue to investigate the circumstances. Local residents are urged to report any information that could assist the inquiry.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Police

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

ONE OF A KIND Shanice Brookes Shot Dead Outside Sheffield Bar on Bank Holiday

UK News
Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

WATER TRAGEDY Boy 12 Named Among Seven Youngsters Who Drowned in UK Heatwave

UK News
Teen Arrested After Stabbing at Newstead and Annesley Country Park

KNIFE ATTACK Teen Arrested After Stabbing at Newstead and Annesley Country Park

UK News
Man Charged Over Fatal Shooting of Young Derbyshire Farmer

MANSLAUGHTER CHARGE Man Charged Over Fatal Shooting of Young Derbyshire Farmer

UK News
Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

TIDE TRAGEDY Grandfather Dies Saving Granddaughter From Tides at Cornwall Beach

UK News
Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

SEX OFFENDER JAILED Sex Offender Salman Yousaf Jailed for Night Tube Attacks in London

UK News
Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

FIRE BALL Firefighters Tackle Vehicle Blaze Outside Hovis Factory in Erith

UK News
Bristol Woman Pleads Guilty Over Fatal XL Bully Dog Attack

DOG ATTACK Bristol Woman Pleads Guilty Over Fatal XL Bully Dog Attack

UK News
Manchester Airport Terminal 2 Forecourts Closed Over Man Welfare Incident

CONCERN FOR WELFARE Manchester Airport Terminal 2 Forecourts Closed Over Man Welfare Incident

Breaking News, UK News
People Smugglers Face Strict New NCA Orders After UK Jail Terms

CRIME CLAMPDOWN People Smugglers Face Strict New NCA Orders After UK Jail Terms

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

MURDER PROBE Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Breaking News, UK News
Man Arrested in Portsmouth Murder Inquiry After Woman Found Dead

Met Police Investigate Woman’s Death in Croydon Home

Breaking News, UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

WATER RECOVERY Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

Breaking News, UK News
Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

Emergency Services Respond to Incident at Northfleet Lake Near Ebbsfleet

Breaking News, UK News
Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

WET FLOOR SIGN Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

UK News
Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

Woman Injured by Thrown Sign in Southampton City Centre Assault

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Teens Arrested After Violent Mass Brawl on Bournemouth Beach

BEACH BRAWL Teens Arrested After Violent Mass Brawl on Bournemouth Beach

UK News
Teens Arrested After Violent Mass Brawl on Bournemouth Beach

Teens Arrested After Violent Mass Brawl on Bournemouth Beach

UK News

TAKING THE P*** Thousands Left Without Water Across Kent As Huge Queues Form At Emergency Bottle Stations During Heatwave

UK News

Thousands Left Without Water Across Kent As Huge Queues Form At Emergency Bottle Stations During Heatwave

UK News
Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

SHOCKING CCTV Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

UK News
Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

Domestic Abuse Victim Speaks Out After Partner Given Community Order in Ashford

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

UK News
How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

How Random Video Chat Sites Evolved Since the Omegle Era

UK News
SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

UK News
SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

SAFE PLAY ALERT: Why Responsible Gambling Tools Matter In The Age Of Mobile Slots

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

SAFETY UPGRADE Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

Uber launches journey audio recording and verified badges in UK

UK News
Watch Live