Teenage Boy Found Dead in Swanscombe Pond Police Appeal Underway

Kent Police responded to a 999 call at 2.55pm on Wednesday 27 May 2026 after concerns were raised about a swimmer in a pond on Galley Hill Road, Swanscombe. Officers, alongside Kent Fire and Rescue Service and South East Coast Ambulance Service, recovered the body of a teenage boy from the scene.

Emergency Services Respond

Emergency teams arrived promptly following the report and conducted a search of the pond area. The collaborative efforts of police, fire, and ambulance services ensured the quick recovery of the boy’s body.

Death Not Treated As Suspicious

Kent Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious. A full report is being prepared to present to the coroner as part of standard procedure in such cases.

Community Update And Appeal

Police have not issued a public appeal but continue to investigate the circumstances. Local residents are urged to report any information that could assist the inquiry.