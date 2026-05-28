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MORE LIES Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai Over Private Civil Matter, Not Espionage

Lee Andrews Arrested in Dubai Over Private Civil Matter, Not Espionage

  Katie Price’s husband, Lee Andrews, was arrested in Dubai on Wednesday, 14th May, over a private civil matter, despite earlier claims he was detained on suspicion of espionage. UK consular officials are supporting his family and remain in contact with UAE authorities as he awaits release.

Prison Conditions Revealed

Lee is being held at Al Awir Central Prison, located less than 20 miles from Dubai city centre. The facility, often dubbed Dubai’s Alcatraz, houses dangerous criminals, including murderers and terrorists. Former inmates describe it as overcrowded and unsanitary, with up to 15 men sharing cramped cells and enduring harsh conditions.

Arrest Clarifications

Reports initially suggested spying allegations, but authorities have now confirmed Lee’s detention relates solely to a private civil issue. According to a police source, Lee was arrested, and he faces paying a four-figure fine before being released, expected as soon as Monday.

Family Updates And Phone Call

Katie Price shared the first phone conversation she had with Lee since his disappearance from the notorious prison. During the brief call, Lee mentioned that local authorities suspected him of spying, though this was later refuted by officials. Katie expressed her concern and love for him after days of uncertainty.

Background And Recent Activity

Lee, a bodybuilder who has lived in Dubai for 20 years, had been keeping a low profile before his arrest, reportedly moving his belongings out of his apartment. His father, Peter Andrews, who runs a local business, has been a key contact, confirming the arrest but unaware of all details. Dubai Police also noted multiple outstanding arrest warrants against Lee, primarily for fraud.

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