Man Stabbed in Notting Hill Portobello Road Incident May 25

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing on Portobello Road, Notting Hill, at around 8.30 pm on Monday, 25 May. Officers arrived within five minutes to find a man in his 20s injured, and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Rapid Police Response

The quick arrival of officers helped secure the scene, allowing medics to treat the victim promptly. Despite the prompt response, no arrests have been made so far.

Ongoing Investigation

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Enquiries remain active as detectives work to piece together what happened.

Public Call For Information

Anyone with details is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7352/25May to assist with the investigation and ensure community safety.