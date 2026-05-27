Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

NOTTING HILL KNIFE ATTACK Man Stabbed in Notting Hill Portobello Road Incident May 25

Man Stabbed in Notting Hill Portobello Road Incident May 25

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to reports of a stabbing on Portobello Road, Notting Hill, at around 8.30 pm on Monday, 25 May. Officers arrived within five minutes to find a man in his 20s injured, and he was taken to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Rapid Police Response

The quick arrival of officers helped secure the scene, allowing medics to treat the victim promptly. Despite the prompt response, no arrests have been made so far.

Ongoing Investigation

Police continue to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to come forward. Enquiries remain active as detectives work to piece together what happened.

Public Call For Information

Anyone with details is urged to contact police on 101 quoting CAD 7352/25May to assist with the investigation and ensure community safety.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

Topics :Crime

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

SCAM WARNING Warning Issued Over Suspected Social Media Scam Exploiting Domestic Abuse Victims

UK News
Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

FEARED DEAD Search Underway for Missing Teenage Boy at Pickmere Lake Cheshire

Breaking News, UK News
Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

MURDER PROBE Peter Phillips Dies After Eston Incident With Five Arrested

UK News
Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

FATAL COLLISION Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

UK News
Nottinghamshire Police Search for Missing Man Raymond in Ravenshead

FIND HIM Nottinghamshire Police Search for Missing Man Raymond in Ravenshead

UK News
12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

RIVER TRAGEDY 12-Year-Old Boy Drowns in River Ribble During Lancashire Heatwave

Breaking News, UK News
Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

FLASHER PROBE Thames Valley Police Seek Man Over Slough Exposure Incident

UK News
Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

MURDER PROBE Birmingham Man Arrested After Murder Investigation at Barmouth Beach

UK News
Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

TRIO ARRESTED Sheffield Bank Holiday Shooting Kills Innocent Bystander

UK News
Southampton Student Murder Trial: Vickrum Digwa Denies Fatal Stabbing

FATAL STABBING Southampton Student Murder Trial: Vickrum Digwa Denies Fatal Stabbing

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

KNIFE ATTACK Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

UK News
Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

Man Arrested After Late-Night Stabbing in Hereford

UK News

AVOID THE AREA 15 Fire Engines called to Battle Fire Behind Golders Green Kosher Supermarket

UK News

15 Fire Engines called to Battle Fire Behind Golders Green Kosher Supermarket

UK News
Search Continues For Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

SEARCH CONTINUES Search Continues For Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

UK News
Search Continues For Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

Search Continues For Missing Barnstaple Teen Taylor Charlton

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

COVERT OPERATION Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

UK News
Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

Peterborough Drug Dealer Jailed Four Years for County Lines Supply

UK News
UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

HEAT DANGER UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

UK News
UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

UK Heatwave Warning How To Keep Dogs Safe In Extreme May Temperatures

UK News
Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

CLUB TRIBUTE Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

UK News
Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Salford Man Arrested Over 2025 Heaton Park Synagogue Terror Attack

TERROR ARREST Salford Man Arrested Over 2025 Heaton Park Synagogue Terror Attack

UK News
Salford Man Arrested Over 2025 Heaton Park Synagogue Terror Attack

Salford Man Arrested Over 2025 Heaton Park Synagogue Terror Attack

UK News
Body Recovered From Lake Following Major Search For Missing Teenage Boy Near Knutsford

TRAGIC END Body Recovered From Lake Following Major Search For Missing Teenage Boy Near Knutsford

Breaking News, UK News
Body Recovered From Lake Following Major Search For Missing Teenage Boy Near Knutsford

Body Recovered From Lake Following Major Search For Missing Teenage Boy Near Knutsford

Breaking News, UK News
Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

CAUGHT ON CAMERA Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

UK News
Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

Peterborough Man Jailed for Breaching Restraining Order and Vandalism

UK News
Watch Live