Melksham Rugby Club mourns coach Phil Stone found dead at home

Emergency services were called to a property on Scotland Road, Melksham, on Wednesday 20 May following concerns for the welfare of a man. Firefighters forced entry where paramedics discovered Phil Stone, a man in his 40s and a coach at Melksham Rugby Club, deceased at the scene.

Tribute From Club

Melksham Rugby Club has paid tribute to Phil Stone, describing him as ‘loved by many’ and a treasured member of the club. The statement read: “It is with great regret we have to share the tragic news that Phil Stone passed away on Wednesday morning. Phil was a huge part of the MRFC family and we are truly heartbroken by the news.” Phil was not only a coach but an active player, mentor, and friend who brought energy and smiles to everyone around him.

Memorial Plans Announced

The club confirmed plans to organise a memorial event when the time is right, sending their thoughts and condolences to Phil’s family, children, and close friends during this difficult period.

Support Message

Melksham Rugby Club urged anyone struggling with their mental health to seek support, emphasising that no one should face difficulties alone. They highlighted that someone within the club is always ready to listen and help. For confidential support, contact the Samaritans free anytime at 116 123 or visit local mental health helpline pages for more resources.

Remembering Phil Stone

Rest in peace, Phil Stone. Your contribution to Melksham Rugby Club and the community will not be forgotten.