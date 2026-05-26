Two Arrested After Fatal A31 Collision Near Froyle in Hampshire

Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage after a fatal collision on the southbound A31 Farnham Road near Froyle on 25 May. Emergency services were called at 4.28pm following a crash involving a silver Volkswagen Golf and a grey Skoda Roomster.

Elderly Passenger Dies

A female passenger in her 80s travelling in the Skoda sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Her family have been informed.

Suspects Detained

A 40-year-old man from Haslemere and a 24-year-old woman from Winchester were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. Both remain in police custody as investigations continue.

Urgent Witness Appeal

Officers are urging anyone with information or dash cam footage of the collision to come forward. Witnesses can contact Hampshire Police on 101 quoting reference 44260245828.