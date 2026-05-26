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SENTANCE INCREASED Teenagers to Serve Longer for Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on Sheppey Beach

Teenagers to Serve Longer for Manslaughter of Alexander Cashford on Sheppey Beach

Two teenagers convicted of manslaughter for the fatal attack on Alexander Cashford at Leysdown beach, Sheppey, will serve longer detention terms after a High Court correction. The 16-year-old boy and girl, originally sentenced to seven years, were directed to serve two-thirds of their terms instead of half, following a review prompted by Maidstone Crown Court. A 15-year-old boy involved remains on a five-year sentence, eligible for halfway release as his term is below the legal threshold.

Fatal Attack On Sheppey Beach

Alexander Cashford, 49, from Rainham, was lured to Leysdown on 10 August last year before being chased and fatally assaulted. The attack involved a glass bottle and was partly filmed by the 16-year-old girl who made unproven allegations, labelling Mr Cashford a paedophile. The court rejected these claims during the trial.

Sentencing Error Corrected

At the original sentencing hearing at the Old Bailey on 30 April, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb handed down detention terms of seven years for the two older teenagers and five years for the 15-year-old. However, in a follow-up hearing, she acknowledged a mistake: under the law, offenders under 18 convicted of serious violent offences with seven-year or longer terms must serve two-thirds of their sentences before release. This revision increases the two 16-year-olds’ minimum time served from three and a half to four years and eight months.

Legal Clarifications And Defence Response

The judge emphasised the correction was not due to any oversight by defence lawyers, who had in fact alerted her to the original error. Despite a request from the girl’s barrister to slightly reduce her sentence to impact her release date, the judge refused, stating the original sentences were fair and proportionate in line with parliamentary law. She also clarified that ‘detention’ is the correct term for youth sentences, rather than ‘custody.’

Defendants Anonymity Maintained

All three teenagers remain anonymous under youth protection laws and will not be named until they turn 18. Time spent on remand will be deducted from their sentences.

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