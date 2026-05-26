Woman Sexually Assaulted on Wolverhampton Canal Path Police Search

Police in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, have launched a manhunt after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted on a canal path near Fox’s Lane on Sunday afternoon at around 3.15pm. West Midlands Police have cordoned off part of the Birmingham Main Line Canal, closing Locks 11 and 12 as they carry out investigations, including forensic examinations.

Canal Path Locked Down

Officers were seen guarding the cordoned area along the canal with police tape blocking the path to the public as they continue enquiries into the reported attack.

Police Urge Public Help

West Midlands Police appealed for information, asking anyone who witnessed the incident or with relevant details to contact them via Live Chat on their website or by calling 101, quoting log 2782 of 24 May.

Investigation Underway

The ongoing probe involves forensic teams working at the scene in an effort to gather crucial evidence to identify and apprehend the attacker.

Similar Cases In Region

This incident follows a previous allegation of sexual assault near a canal in Coventry, West Midlands, where two teenagers were charged after an attack on a 17-year-old girl at Longford Canal in March.