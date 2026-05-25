Police Recover Body of 15-Year-Old Girl at Kingsbury Water Park

Warwickshire Police confirmed the body of a 15-year-old girl was recovered from Kingsbury Water Park shortly after 7:20pm. Despite emergency services’ efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially-trained officers.

Emergency Response

Paramedics and police attended the water park following reports of the incident. Despite swift and coordinated efforts, the teenager could not be revived.

Ongoing Police Inquiry

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death has been launched. Police have appealed for the public to refrain from speculation while inquiries continue.

Community Support

Officers will remain in the Kingsbury area over the coming days to offer reassurance and respond to any community concerns.

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