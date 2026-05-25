Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 from the party over a 12-year period, Police Scotland confirmed. The 61-year-old admitted the offences to Glasgow’s High Court on Tuesday, covering the period between August 2010 and January 2023.

Lavish Purchases Revealed

Murrell used stolen funds to buy a £124,550 motorhome, a Jaguar I-PACE worth £81,000, and a Volkswagen Golf costing £33,000, among other luxury items. The fraud included spending on jewellery and cosmetic products, all paid for with SNP money.

Operation Branchform Investigation

The guilty plea follows a lengthy Police Scotland inquiry called Operation Branchform, launched in 2021, which investigated the party’s finances. The probe involved extensive enquiries across Europe and cost over £2 million.

Senior Police Condemn Actions

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston criticised Murrell’s “utter contempt” for the trust placed in him. He praised the policing team’s dedication to building the case, leading to the early guilty plea in the High Court.

Political Fallout

Murrell, estranged husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, stepped down in 2023 amid a party leadership race. The couple had been a powerful political duo in Scotland for decades before announcing their split last year.