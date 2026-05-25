Watch Live
  • Home
  • UK News

POLITICAL SCANDAL Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

Peter Murrell Pleads Guilty to Embezzling £400k from SNP Funds

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has pleaded guilty to embezzling more than £400,000 from the party over a 12-year period, Police Scotland confirmed. The 61-year-old admitted the offences to Glasgow’s High Court on Tuesday, covering the period between August 2010 and January 2023.

Lavish Purchases Revealed

Murrell used stolen funds to buy a £124,550 motorhome, a Jaguar I-PACE worth £81,000, and a Volkswagen Golf costing £33,000, among other luxury items. The fraud included spending on jewellery and cosmetic products, all paid for with SNP money.

Operation Branchform Investigation

The guilty plea follows a lengthy Police Scotland inquiry called Operation Branchform, launched in 2021, which investigated the party’s finances. The probe involved extensive enquiries across Europe and cost over £2 million.

Senior Police Condemn Actions

Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Houston criticised Murrell’s “utter contempt” for the trust placed in him. He praised the policing team’s dedication to building the case, leading to the early guilty plea in the High Court.

Political Fallout

Murrell, estranged husband of former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, stepped down in 2023 amid a party leadership race. The couple had been a powerful political duo in Scotland for decades before announcing their split last year.

We are your go-to destination for breaking UK news, real-life stories from communities across the country, striking images, and must-see video from the heart of the action.

Follow us on Facebook at for the latest updates and developing stories, and stay connected on X (Twitter) the for live coverage as news breaks across the UK.

SIGN UP NOW FOR YOUR FREE DAILY BREAKING NEWS AND PICTURES NEWSLETTER

Your information will be used in accordance with our Privacy Policy

YOU MIGHT LIKE
Search Continues for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy at Swanholme Lakes Lincolnshire

FEARED DEAD Search Continues for Missing 15-Year-Old Boy at Swanholme Lakes Lincolnshire

UK News
Body Found in Andover Search for Missing Aidan Bentham

MISSING TRAGEDY Body Found in Andover Search for Missing Aidan Bentham

UK News
Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

PUB ATTACK Nathan Gothard jailed for manslaughter of David Darke in Appleby Magna

UK News

RAIL DISRUPTION Huge Fire Near Hackney Downs Halts Two London Rail Lines

UK News
Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

POLICE PROBE Human Skeletal Remains Found Near A617 Rainworth Bypass

UK News
Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens

COUNCIL CONTROVERSY Reform UK Councillor Convicted of Assault After Local Election Win in St Helens

UK News
Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

FORMER POLICE OFFICER Stepdad Abandoned Blindfolded Kids in Portuguese Forest After Apocalyptic Videos

UK News
Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

MURDER PROBE Woman Arrested After Man Murdered in Eston Ayton Crescent

UK News
Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

SHOP BAN Ed Sheeran Lookalike Banned From All Derby Tesco Stores Over Theft

UK News
Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

MURDER INVESIGATION Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

UK News
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

TRAGIC DISCOVERY 15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

Breaking News, UK News
15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

15-Year-Old Boy Found Dead in Swanholme Lakes Lincoln Police Confirm

Breaking News, UK News
Auto Draft

MAN ON THE RUN John Baker Escapes HMP Springhill Near Grendon Underwood

UK News
Auto Draft

John Baker Escapes HMP Springhill Near Grendon Underwood

UK News
Bridgnorth Caravan Fire Destroys Park Home No Injuries

FIRE RESPONCE Bridgnorth Caravan Fire Destroys Park Home No Injuries

UK News
Bridgnorth Caravan Fire Destroys Park Home No Injuries

Bridgnorth Caravan Fire Destroys Park Home No Injuries

UK News
MORE FOR YOU
Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

PLATFORM INCIDENT Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

UK News
Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

Man Falls Between Train and Platform at Brighton Station Emergency Response

UK News
Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

SEX ATTACK ARREST Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

UK News
Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

Man Arrested After Early Hours Rape and Assault in Wellington Somerset

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

EBIKE CRASH Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

UK News
Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

Man Found Guilty of Seriously Injuring Teen on Electric Bike in Corby

UK News
MORE FROM UKNIP
Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

MISSING TEEN Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

UK News
Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

Police Appeal After 13-Year-Old Talia Goes Missing Near Cheshunt Cemetery

UK News
Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

MURDER SENTANCE Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

UK News
Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

Woman Jailed 21 Years for Hammer and Knife Murder in Rutherglen

UK News
Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

VIRAL CLASH Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

UK News
Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

Angry Dad’s Car Park Showdown Over Kids Goes Viral Online

UK News
Watch Live