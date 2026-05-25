Man in Life-Threatening Condition After Assault in Sidcup

Police were called to Station Road in Sidcup at around 1am on Monday, 25 May, following reports of an assault. Officers found a man in his 50s unconscious at the scene. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. No arrests have been made and the Metropolitan Police are investigating the incident.

Urgent Police Appeal

The Met Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses or anyone with information about the assault to come forward. They ask anyone with details to contact them on 101, quoting reference CAD434/25MAY.

Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed that at this stage, no suspects have been arrested as the investigation continues. Officers remain committed to tracing those responsible for the attack.

Community Safety Alert

The incident has raised concerns in the Sidcup community, with residents urged to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity to local police.