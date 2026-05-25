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K9 CHAMPION Essex Police Dog PD Kaiser Named Best in England and Wales

Essex Police Dog PD Kaiser Named Best in England and Wales

Essex Police dog PD Kaiser and handler PC Martin Swain have been honoured with the National Police Chiefs’ Council Police Dogs General Patrol Dog Award, recognising them as the top police dog team in England and Wales. The award celebrates their outstanding operational work over the past year.

Heroic Police Dog Acts

PD Kaiser, a five-year-old German Shepherd, has shown exceptional courage and skill in multiple incidents. Notably, he pursued a suspect into a deep water ditch on the A13, diving under the surface to make the arrest. In another incident, Kaiser detained an offender in a field despite being repeatedly assaulted.

Complex Crime Tracking

Kaiser also excelled in lengthy and intricate tracks, leading to the capture of burglary suspects. His determination and skill have made him invaluable to Essex Police’s crime-fighting efforts.

Dedicated Partnership

PC Swain has been with Essex Police for 19 years and has handled Kaiser since the dog was eight weeks old. Kaiser lives at home with PC Swain and his family, highlighting their close bond.

Handlers Praise

PC Swain described Kaiser as “an exceptional dog,” adding, “He’s very determined and very demanding, he loves work and he loves to play. He’s everything you could want in a police dog. He’s not a mundane, robotic dog. He’s the complete opposite of that.”

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