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MURDER INVESIGATION Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

Teen Arrested After Fatal Stabbing in Lower Earley Reading

Thames Valley Police launched a murder investigation after a man in his 20s was fatally stabbed in an alleyway in Lower Earley, Reading, on Saturday at around 16:25 BST. The victim was rushed to the hospital but later died. A teenage boy from Reading has been arrested and remains in custody.

Police Maintain Cordon

An extensive police cordon remains in place surrounding the alley linking Cutbush Lane, Kensington Close, and Gypsy Lane as officers continue their investigation.

Community Reassured

Detective Inspector Nick Hind from the Major Crime Unit described the incident as “distressing” but assured the public there is no ongoing threat. Police are increasing patrols in the area to provide reassurance.

Call For Witnesses

Officers are urging anyone who was near the alley between 16:00 and 17:00 BST to come forward, especially if they have CCTV, dashcam, or mobile footage of the stabbing.

Support For Victims Family

Next of kin have been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers as the investigation progresses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43260256521, or to provide details anonymously via Crimestoppers.

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Topics :Crime

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