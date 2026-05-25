Huge Queen Street Fire Triggers Major Emergency Response in Grimsby

Emergency services responded swiftly to a huge fire that broke out early on Monday 25 May 2026 on Queen Street, Grimsby. Humberside Police and at least six fire engines were deployed to the scene, prompting multiple road closures around Ellis Way and Peaks Parkway.

Major Road Closures

Several roads surrounding the fire location, including Ellis Way connecting with Queen Street, remain closed this morning due to ongoing firefighting operations. Authorities are urging drivers and pedestrians to avoid the area to help emergency crews work safely.

Emergency Services In Action

Fire crews have been tackling the blaze throughout the morning with significant resources deployed, including multiple fire engines and police vehicles. The scale of the response highlights the seriousness of the incident.

Police Appeal For Public Caution

“Please be aware of the current road closures in place on Ellis Way connecting with Queen Street Grimsby. Emergency services are on scene and dealing with an ongoing incident. Please avoid the area. Thank you.” – Humberside Police spokesperson

Residents Urged To Stay Clear

Locals in Grimsby have been advised to steer clear of Queen Street and adjoining areas while fire crews continue their work. The situation is being closely monitored as emergency teams aim to bring the fire under control.