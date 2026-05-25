Met Police AI Flags 100 Officers for Misconduct in Major Inquiry

A senior Metropolitan Police Special Constabulary Chief Officer has been suspended after an artificial intelligence tool detected alleged sexual content on his work phone. The force confirmed that over 100 officers have been flagged by the AI system since its launch last month, prompting a wide-ranging internal investigation by the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards.

Senior Officer Suspended

James Deller, who oversees 1,200 volunteer officers and reportedly works within the NHS, faces disciplinary action after the Palantir-developed AI flagged “sexualised content” on a police device. The Met stressed that this is a disciplinary matter, with no criminal allegations or arrests made at this stage.

Operation Artificial Underway

The surge in referrals triggered the establishment of Operation Artificial, a specialised investigation unit to handle the volume of cases. Allegations against flagged officers range from fraud and sexual assault to misconduct in public office. So far, two officers have been arrested on unspecified charges linked to the probe.

Costly Ai Surveillance

The Metropolitan Police invested £487,000 in the Palantir AI system, marking a major expansion of automated internal oversight. The tool’s rapid identification of numerous potential offences underlines both its power and the controversy over deep surveillance applied within the force.

Union Criticism And Officer Unease

The Police Federation, representing around 30,000 members, criticised the AI approach as overly intrusive. A spokesperson said, “No one wants bad police, but officers do not deserve to be treated with this level of suspicion by their Big Brother Bosses.” This sentiment echoes widespread unease among officers over extensive AI monitoring.

Pressure To Restore Trust

The rollout comes amid intense scrutiny of Met Police conduct in recent years, with the force under pressure to improve internal accountability. While the AI system demonstrates strong investigative capability, its scale and speed of referrals have astonished senior Met officials.