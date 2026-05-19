Missing Maisy Last Seen in Southampton Thornhill Area

Police are urgently searching for 15-year-old Maisy, who went missing from the Thornhill area of Southampton at around 8.15pm on 17 May. Hampshire Constabulary is appealing to the public to help locate her following ongoing enquiries.

Urgent Police Appeal

Maisy is described as white, approximately 5ft 3ins tall, with long brown hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with red writing, dark grey tracksuit bottoms, and white/grey New Balance trainers.

Whereabouts Unknown

Officers have conducted several enquiries in the local area but have yet to find any confirmed sightings. The search continues as Maisy’s safety is a top priority.

Public Asked To Help

Anyone who has seen Maisy or knows her whereabouts is urged to contact Hampshire police immediately. Call 999, quoting incident number 44260232140 with any information.